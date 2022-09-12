DH Evening Brief: Varanasi court allows right to pray plea in Gyanvapi case; Retail inflation rises to 7% in August
updated: Sep 12 2022, 18:37 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Gyanvapi case: Hindus' plea for right to pray admitted
The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000: Gehlot on T-shirt row
Hitting back at BJP over its T-shirt barb at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah's muffler costs Rs 80,000 while saffron party leaders wear sunglasses worth Rs 2.5 lakh.
Vedanta picks Gujarat for Rs 1.6 lakh crore semiconductor project
Vedanta Ltd has selected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat for its semiconductor project, two sources told Reuters, the first major step in its $20 billion (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn.
'18 days in Kerala, 2 in UP': CPI(M) slams Congress
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a "strange way to fight BJP-RSS".
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday has ordered a CBI probe into the suspicious death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa last month, a decision welcomed by her family. Sonali (43) was found dead in Goa on the intervening night of August 22-23.
India announces squad for T20 World Cup, Australia and South Africa T20Is
India on Monday announced its squad for the T20 World Cup and upcoming Australia & South Africa T20Is. The selection committee met on Mondayand finalised the squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.
Simultaneously, Nitish Kumar is both big and small enough to be acceptable to potential coalition allies. To explain, he has had seven terms as chief minister in his state only through alliances and knows the skill of emerging at the top in conjunction with other parties. He is not the sort of figure who would numerically dominate any potential coalition but would depend on the arithmetic of others also holding up.
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said.
Retail inflation rises to 7% in August on back of higher food prices
India's retail inflation accelerated to 7 per cent year-on-year in August, driven by a surge in food prices, adding pressure on the central bank to further hike interest rates later this month.
Read more
Congress instigating violence: BJP slams party over tweet of burning shorts
The Congress on Monday tweeted a picture of a khakhi shorts -- a part of the RSS uniform earlier -- on fire, drawing sharp reaction from the BJP which dubbed it as an "instigation for violence".
Read more
