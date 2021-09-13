DH Evening Brief: September 13, 2021

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday.He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru. He had suffered head injury after a fall while practicing yoga at his residence on July 18. He was shifted to the ICU and remained critical, unconscious since then. Read more
Pegasus row: Won't file detailed affidavit, Centre tells Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on interim directions to be issued on a batch of petitions for independent probe into use of Pegasus Spyware as the Union government refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter. Read more
Retail inflation dips to 5.3% in August compared to 5.59% in July
Retailinflationfell marginally to 5.3 per cent in August mainly due to easing food prices, official data showed on Monday.The retailinflationbased on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.59 per cent in July and 6.69 per cent in August 2020. Read more
New bill can help Indians get Green Card by paying fee
Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law. Read more
Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women
Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday announced that the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) will be run entirely by women. “We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally,” Aggarwal said in a blog. Read more
Tamil is the 'language of Gods', says Madras HC
Hailing Tamil as the "language of Gods," the Madras High Court has said temple consecrations across the country should be done reciting Tamil hymns composed by saints like Azhwars and Nayanmars, besides others like Arunagirinathar. Read more
Jet Airways to resume domestic flights in Q1 2022
Jet Airways is set to start its operations from the next financial year, the company said in a statement after being grounded since 2019. The airline was taken to the insolvency tribunal, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), for resolution during which Murari Lal Jalan led Jalan Kalrock consortium bought the airline. Read more
Players were dead scared, can't blame them: Ganguly on England Test pullout
India's cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said their players refused to play the fifth and final test against England due to Covid-19 concerns and denied that the upcoming Indian Premier League had played any part in the decision. Read more
What will the next six months of the Covid-19 pandemic bring?
For anyone hoping to see light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel over the next three to six months, scientists have some bad news: Brace for more of what we’ve already been through.Outbreaks will close schools and cancel classes. Vaccinated nursing home residents will face renewed fears of infection. Workers will weigh the danger of returning to the office as hospitals are overwhelmed, once again. Read more
Man hacked to death inside Bangalore Football Stadium
A 27-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death inside the Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday, moments before a match between two women’s teams was to begin. The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a football enthusiast, who, police said, was playing at the BBMP ground opposite the stadium. Read more
Medvedev wins US Open, denies Djokovic record 21st Slam
Daniil Medvedev shattered Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam with a straight sets victory in the US Open final here Sunday, denying the world number one a record-breaking 21st major men's singles title. Read more
A Bengaluru lake disappears from the face of the earth
Jarakabande Lake, once therefuge of animals in the eponymous reserve forest situated in northern Bengaluru, does not exist anymore.And the credit for this goes to the Revenue Department'singenious officials whosplit the six-acre lake land— valued at nearly Rs 100 crore—into four parts and doled it out to variousindividuals. Read more
