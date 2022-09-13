DH Evening Brief: BJP's march to Bengal secretariat turns violent; Anti-encroachment drive continues in Bengaluru
DH Evening Brief: BJP's march to Bengal secretariat turns violent; Anti-encroachment drive continues in Bengaluru
updated: Sep 13 2022, 19:01 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP's march to West Bengal secretariat takes violent turn
Violence broke out in different parts of Kolkata adjacent Howrah district, especially at the Santragachi area, following clashes between police and BJP supporters over the latter's march to the West Bengal secretariat against corruption issues on Tuesday. Read more
Civic body continues demolition of illegal structures in Bengaluru
Bengaluru's civic body on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding. Read more
NCPCR asks EC to take action against Rahul Gandhi, Cong for 'misusing' children in Bharat Jodo Yatra
The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Election Commission to initiate necessary action and inquiry into a complaint against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "misusing children as political tools" in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more
'Don't touch me, you are a woman', BJP's Suvendu Adhikari tells female cop during protest march
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took umbrage at police women trying to detain him on Tuesday amid a protest march by his party as he was heard shouting "don’t touch me" on being forced to board a prison van. Read more
Monthly US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflation picks up
Monthly US consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August as declining gasoline prices were offset by gains in the costs of rent and food, giving cover for the Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next Wednesday. Read more
Jean-Luc Godard passes away: Best films of the world cinema legend
Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, passed away on September 13. He was 93. Godard's movies inspired many and brought a major change to French cinema in 1960.A revolutionary filmmaker, he pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday. Here's a list of some of his finest works. See pics
Despite bail, why Siddique Kappan will remain in jail
Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was recentlygranted bailby the Supreme Court, will continue to remain in a jail here as a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him is still pending, officials of the prison department said. Read more
India, China complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings
In a major breakthrough in the fractious world of Sino-Indiamilitary diplomacy, both sides took a step back on Monday. Read more
