DH Evening Brief: September 14, 2021

Panel to consider bringing petrol, diesel under GST
An Indian ministerial panel on the country’s goods and services tax will consider taxing petroleum products under a single national rate, according to people familiar with the matter, opening the door for a potential major change in consumer prices and government revenue.
PM's UP appearance: Praises for Yogi, eye on Jat votes
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought to douse the perceived anger among the electorally influential Jat community, which was at the forefront in the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new farm laws, by hailing the contribution of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, a popular Jat king, who, he said, remained 'obscure' owing to the 'mistakes' committed in the past.
Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Tuesday found fault with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' remark, saying no one should use such language at a time the NDA ally is getting ready to fight the Assembly polls alone if it cannot enter into a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP-led coalition in the state.
BJP objects to Mamata's Bhabanipur bypoll nomination
In a dramatic twist to the Bhabanipur bypoll, Sajal Ghosh, the election agent of BJP candidate for the constituency Priyanka Tibrewal wrote to the Returning Officer, objecting to nomination/declaration filed by CM Mamata Banerjee, saying that it fails to disclose particulars of pending criminal proceedings against her.
Several pay last respects to Oscar Fernandes in Udupi
Last rites and funeral mass were heldat the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi on Tuesdayfor the departedsoul of Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes,who passed away in Mangaluru on September 13.
Jennifer, Reese on 'The Morning Show' Season 2 shooting
Alex Levy, the popular lead anchor ofThe Morning Show, the critically-acclaimed series from Apple TV+, is complex, ambitious and tugged by her relationships while trying to live up to the image of the perfect host. Rip off the presenter’s mask, and Alex’s vulnerability coupled with her secrets are amply on display. It’s a tough act. But Jennifer Aniston, who plays Alex, breezed through Season 1 of the show coming out with an outstanding performance and bagging the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award in the process.
We're in beginning of Covid-19 third wave: PGIMER Director
Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh Professor Jagat Ram on September 13 said that India is at the beginning of Covid-19 third wave. “A serosurvey conducted by PGIMER, Chandigarh among 2700 children shows 71 per cent of them have developed antibodies. It shows children won't be affected disproportionately during the third wave,” he said.
'Taking new turn': Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits
Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta, who steered thefood delivery giant’s landmark initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, resigned on Tuesday to start"a new chapter".
AAP surge, PM's predictable unpredictability in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predictable in his unpredictability. And so is the din, drama and drop-dead timing of his decisions to draw maximum mileage for himself.
WB: Bombs hurled at BJP MP's house, 2nd time in a week
Bombs were thrown at West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house today at 9 am. Bomb squads were called to the spot and the police is now examining CCTV footage in the area.
Four civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack
Four civilians were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade towards security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.
Read more
Turbulence awaits as Jet Airways takes new flight
After being grounded for two years,Jet Airways is all set tosoar high, piloted by Murari Lal Jalan. The airline will start its operations from the next financial year, the company said in a statement.
I&B Ministry now on Telegram to counter fake news
The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday launched its account on social media platform Telegram to counter fake news.
