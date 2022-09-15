DH Evening Brief: Federer announces retirement; Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill
DH Evening Brief: Federer announces retirement; Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill
updated: Sep 15 2022, 19:56 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Roger Federer to retire from tennis after this year's Laver Cup
Swiss tennis great RogerFedererannounced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament. Read more
Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill
The Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursdaypassedthe anti-conversion Bill as Congress staged a walkout. Read more
No provision to transfer Ukraine students to Indian varsities, Centre tells SC
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that medical students who returned from Ukraine cannot be accommodated in Indian universities in view of absence of any statutory provision as well as possible damage to standards of medical education in the country. Read more
Sibal cites DH report in SC showing 16% dropout of students due to hijab ban
Arguing before the Supreme Court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Thursday quoted a Deccan Herald newsreportbased on the response received by reporter Harsha under the RTI, showing a 16% dropout of students in Pre University Colleges due to the hijab ban. Read more
Lakhimpur Kheri death case: Post-mortem confirms rape, strangulation
The post-mortem report of the two minor Dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree, has confirmed rape and then strangulation which caused the death. Read more
D K Shivakumar summoned by ED in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a summon to Karnataka Congress chief D KShivakumarin connection with a money laundering case. Read more
Minor girl drugged, gang-raped in Hyderabad
A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two youth in the old city of Hyderabad. The accused sexually assaulted the 13-year-old victim for two days in a hotel after kidnapping and drugging her. Read more
Can Bose and Gandhi coexist?
Although the public reaction to the installation of Netaji's statue near India Gate has been overwhelmingly appreciative, some amongst the intelligentsia have been greatly cynical about it. They appear to have been affected by a fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP substituting Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru with Bose. Read more
Skill or chance: Parliamentary panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming
India should create a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats and take a stricter stance on gambling websites, a government panel said in a report seen byReuters. Read more
Images posted online morphed: Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot case
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has told Mumbai Police that one of his 'nude' photographs which led to the filing of a case for obscenity against him had been morphed. Read more
Saudi overtakes Russia to be India's No 2 oil supplier in August
Saudi Arabia emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources showed. Read more
Five of 15 'big shark' encroachers have faced BBMP's earthmovers so far
The BBMP has acted against five of the 15 major apartments, tech parks and academic institutions in its effort to put aside structures blocking the rajakaluves. Read more
