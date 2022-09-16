DH Evening Brief: Modi calls for reliable supply chain in SCO summit; Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person
DH Evening Brief: Modi calls for reliable supply chain in SCO summit; Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person
updated: Sep 16 2022, 17:25 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
PM Narendra Modi calls for transit access among SCO nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon SCO member states to give transit access to each other and pitched for boosting connectivity for ensuring resilient supply chains for the region. Read more
Industrialist Gautam Adani briefly becomes world's second-richest person
Indian industrialist Gautam Adani briefly became the world's second-richest person on the Forbes real-time billionaire tracker on Friday, weeks after becoming the first Asian to break into the top three. Read more
Captain Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chiefAmarinderSingh will join the BJP next week, a party spokesperson said on Friday. Read more
IPOs of four Patanjali companies in next 5 years: Baba Ramdev
BabaRamdevon Friday said the turnover of Patanjali Group is expected to jump 2.5 fold to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next 5-7 years and will also launch the initial public offerings of four group companies. Read more
Three Congress workers suspended for threatening vegetable vendor over donation
As the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed in Kerala on Friday, a group of Congress activists threatening a local vegetable vendor over donation in the name of the footmarch has brought embarrassment to the party, following which three workers were suspended with immediate effect. Read more
ED freezes in Rs 46 crore funds in Paytm, other payment gateways
Taking forward investigations into the Chinese-controlled loan apps and investment tokens, the Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 46.67 crore worth funds kept in payment gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree and Paytm. Read more
In Pics | Roger Federer retires: A look at some of the greatest achievements of tennis legend
Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from competitive tennis on September 15, less than two weeks after Serena Williams' retirement. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said that he will retire after this year'sLaver Cup in London. As the Swiss sensation retires, here is a look at some of the greatest records held by him that may never be broken. See pics
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during meeting with Vladimir Putin at SCO Summit
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced anawkward moment while he was setting up for his meeting withRussian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit that is being held in in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years of Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Modi’s outreach to Putin risks putting India in US crosshairs
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russia’s Vladimir Putin and attends a summit with China’s Xi Jinping on Friday, he’ll need to avoid looking too chummy with the US’s two top adversaries. Read more
Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand becomes India's 76th Chess Grandmaster
Bengaluru teenager Pranav Anand became India's 76th Grandmaster after he crossed the 2,500 Elo mark in the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania. Read more
9 dead as wall collapses in Lucknow after heavy rains
At least nine people were killed in Lucknow after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday. Read more
Azad gets death threat, says he does not fear anyone
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said Pakistan is to blame for the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the youngsters who have taken up arms to shun the path of violence. Read more
