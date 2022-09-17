DH Evening Brief: PM Modi releases cheetahs in MP's Kuno on birthday; Prashant Kishor working for BJP, says JD(U)
DH Evening Brief: PM Modi releases cheetahs in MP's Kuno on birthday; Prashant Kishor working for BJP, says JD(U)
updated: Sep 17 2022, 17:25 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
PM Modi releases cheetahs, brought from Namibia, into Kuno National Park
Eight radio-collared African cheetahs step out on to the grassland of Kuno National Park in central India, their final destination after a 5,000-mile (8,000 km) journey from Namibia that has drawn criticism from some conservationists. Read more
No offer made to Prashant Kishor; he is working for BJP: JD(U)
JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan on Saturday alleged that political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor was "working for" the BJP, as part of its "conspiracies" to find a firm foothold in Bihar. Read more
Towing policy will not be re-enforced in Bengaluru, says Araga Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday clarified that there is no proposal before the state government to re-introduce the vehicle towing system. Read more
Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Here are some rare photos of the powerful PM
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today, we take a look at some of his rare and unseen pictures. See photos here
PM orchestrated 'tamasha' of cheetah release to avoid national issues, says Congress
The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s releasing of Cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park a "tamasha," orchestrated by him as another diversion from pressing national issues and the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Read more
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases three of the eight cheetahs from Namibia into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday, BJP-run governments, party leaders and workers will organise several events across the country to mark his 72nd birthday. Read more
Religious fanaticism on upsurge, dangerous to country: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Saturday. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) here, Rao said if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships. Read more
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
China has blocked a proposal by the US and India at the United Nations to blacklist top Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Sajid Mir, one of India’s most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, in the third such move by Beijing within four months. Read more
'Government doing its duty': Panneerselvam stops short of justifying DVAC raids on ex-TN ministers
Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday stopped short of justifying the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raids on former AIADMK Ministers and said the latter should prove their innocence. Read more
Federer and Williams were the best ever... or maybe not
With this week’s retirement of Roger Federer coming hard on the heels of last week’s news that Serena Williams had played her final match, encomia have rung out from every corner lamenting the loss of the two greatest tennis players in history. Read more
