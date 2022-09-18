DH Evening Brief: Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable video rumours; Kejriwal considering himself god, says BJP
DH Evening Brief: Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable video rumours; Kejriwal considering himself god, says BJP
updated: Sep 18 2022, 17:43 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable video rumours, police says accused leaked own video
Protests erupted on the campus of a private university in Punjab's Mohali over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. Read more
Kejriwal a megalomaniac, 'considering himself god' after winning polls in 2 states: BJP
The AAP is resorting to the "old drama" it does before every state poll, the BJP said Sunday and accused Arvind Kejriwal of glorifying corruption, hours after the Delhi chief minister claimed the ruling party in Gujarat is rattled. Read more
Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation an example for the country and world: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised the law and order situation in the state, saying that it has set an example for the country, and even the world. Read more
Every 3 hours, there is a rape in Uttar Pradesh
Wednesday's broad daylight abduction, gang-rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in Tammolinpurwa village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district (barely 200 km from the state capital), is not the first heinous incident of its kind in the country's most populous state. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s 2021 report, UP witnessed a rape every three hours. Read more
Karnataka rejects Kerala's rail proposal, latter says plan still under consideration
Confusion ensued after a meeting between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Bengaluru about the proposal of a new rail line between Kaniyooru in Dakshina Kannada and Kanhangad in Kerala's Kasargod. Read more
'It's okay if you don't want it back': Man receives $250,000 payment from Google
Tech giant Google sent $250,000 (approx Rs 2 crore) to a self-proclaimed hacker, following what the company said was a "human error". Read more
Virat might have to bat at top in some games but Rahul will open at T20 WC: Rohit
Virat Kohli batting at the top alongside him is a "definite option" but India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday made it clear that K L Rahul will remain his opening partner at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Read more
Climate change, salinity and menstrual health problems: Sundarbans women battle triple whammy
Climate change has turned the waters saline, making agriculture unviable and forcing them to turn to fishing. For women in the marshlands of Sundarbans, this switch is not just about livelihoods but also coping with the debilitating health impact on their lives. Read more
