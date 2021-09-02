DH Evening Brief: September 2, 2021

News bearing communal tone could bring bad name to country: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over social media platforms being misused to tarnish image of institutions and judges due to absence of regulatory mechanism. Read more
Full vaccination prerequisite for attending mass gatherings during festivals: Centre
Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government said on Friday and urged people to get the jabs and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season. Read more
India aims to open finance to millions with new user data system
India plans to unveil a data sharing system that could revolutionise investing and credit, giving millions of consumers greater access and control over their financial records and expanding the potential pool of customers for lenders and fintech companies. Read more
Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra passes away
Veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra, who left the BJP to join Trinamool Congress three years ago, passed away after prolonged illness. His journalist-son Kushan Mitra tweeted, "...Dad passed away late last night (Wednesday). He had been suffering for a while." Read more
Karnataka revises Covid protocol for travellers from Kerala
The Karnataka government has revised its Covid-19 protocol for people coming from Kerala, exempting a set of people from mandatory seven days institutional quarantine. Read more
In Pics | Sidharth Shukla passes away: A look back at his well-lived showbiz journey
Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021. He was 40. This news has sent shocking waves in the entire film fraternity. Here we take a look at his well-lived filmy career. See pics
Right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court has said that eating beef can't be a "fundamental right" and that the cow should be declared a "national animal", amid alleged incidents of lynching of cattle traders in different parts of the country. Read more
Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues
Apple Inc is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a source and documents seen byReuters. Read more
Taliban rule likely to be fragile and unstable
As an Islamic government once again takes charge in Kabul, the problem before it is not merely how to form an "inclusive government" but how to create an inclusive state. This can only be done by restructuring the Afghan polity. But are the Taliban up to the challenge? Read more
How a horse and an elephant helped India to win first Test in England
When England and India meet at the Oval for the fourth Test on Thursday, it will be just over 50 years since India's triumph at the south London ground saw them to a first match and series win on English soil. Read more
Assam drops 'Rajiv Gandhi' from name of national park
The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park, also a Tiger reserve, as Orang National Park. Taking cognisance of the Adivasi and tea tribe community’s demands, the Cabinet has decided to go ahead with the renaming, government spokesperson and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said at a media briefing after the meeting. Read more
