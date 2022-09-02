DH Evening Brief: SC grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad; India gets its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
DH Evening Brief: SC grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad; India gets its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
updated: Sep 02 2022, 18:30 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Supreme Court grants interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in Gujarat riots case
The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad for allegedly fabricating evidence and forgery to frame people in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. Read more
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant; See Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier--INSVikrant-- the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history, in Kochi. Modi will commission the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard. See pics
Murugha Mutt seer sent to police custody till September 5
Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls, was on Friday remanded to police custody till September 5. Read more
Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad. Read more
Man arrested for attempting to shoot Argentine VP Kirchner
A man attempted to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner near her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday, a shocking incident that prompted a wave of sympathy from Latin American leaders. Read more
Gang-rape, terror convicts to remain behind bars for life under proposed new policy of MP govt
Amid debate over the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, the Madhya Pradesh government's proposed new policy provides for a life sentence till death for those held guilty for offences like gang-rape and terrorist acts. Read more
In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault
Here are some of India's powerful 'gurus' who were accused of sexual offences and many of them were put behind the bars. See pics
Kalyan Chaubey beats Bhaichung Bhutia, AIFF gets first player president
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday got a former player as its first president in its 85-year history withKalyanChaubey beating the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post here. Read more
EPS back as AIADMK interim general secretary as Madras High Court allows his appeal
On party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed AIADMK leader K Palaniswami's appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam. A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK. Read more
Trump is 'thinking about' running for US president in 2024
Donald Trump is considering running to be USPresident in 2024, his son-in-law and former aide said on Friday. Read more
