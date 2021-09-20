DH Evening Brief: September 20, 2021

India to resume export of Covid vaccines next month
India will resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines next month under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, Health Minister MansukhMandaviyasaid on Monday. Read more
NCW chief seeks Punjab CM's resignation over #MeToo allegations
The allegations of 'Me Too' have returned to haunt the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday saying that it is a "betrayal" and demanded that he be removed from the post. Read more
Why Karnataka's dip in Covid-19 cases could be a worry
The state’s Covid-19 numbers continued their descent - a trend which first set in eight weeks ago. In the last seven days, Karnataka registered 6,131 cases, which is 6.6% lower than the 6,571 cases recorded the week before. Read more
Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra in pornography case
A Mumbai Court has granted bail to Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography case. The bail has been granted on a surety of Rs 50,000. Read more
Petty-minded people trying to divide Punjab on race, caste, identities: Jakhar
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar hit out at attempts by the party leadership to work outa social engineering in the poll-bound state by appointing Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister, saying that "petty-minded small people occupying high positions are trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities". Read more
In Pics | Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Streaming platforms were triumphant at theEmmys, with Netflix and AppleTV+ sweeping majorawardsin drama, comedy and limited series as Television Academy voters acknowledged a profound shift in entertainment, from the channel-flipping days of traditional TV to the 21st-century mode of click-and-watch binge viewing. Here we take a look at all the award winners from the 2021 Emmy Awards: See pics
NRC published in August 2019 is final, rules Assam Foreigners' Tribunal
The National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31, 2019, is the "Final NRC", ruled a Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) in Assam, even as the Registrar General of India is yet to notify it. Read more
UP: Opposition absent amid Yogi's aggressive Hindutva
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already set the tone for a more communally charged Assembly polls five months from now than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "kabristans" getting priority over "shamshaans" speech in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections. Read more
How a 'false' positive Covid test shattered this Kerala cricketer's dream to play again
An alleged false positive Covid-19 report hampered the dream of a 31-year-old Kerala cricketer to return to the field after a break of nearly five years due to a major injury. Read more
India administers lowest number of Covid-19 tests in a month
India conducted the lowest number of daily Covid-19 tests since mid-August on Sunday, but the health ministry urged local governments not to let their guard down during the September to November festival season. Read more
Been busy attending to guests: Sonu Sood after I-T raids
Days after the Income Tax Department unearthed a tax evasion and irregularities to the tune of Rs 250 crore, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood on Monday said that every rupee in his books is safe and ready to be utilised for a good cause. Read more
India to resume export of Covid vaccines next month
India will resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines next month under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, Health Minister MansukhMandaviyasaid on Monday. Read more
NCW chief seeks Punjab CM's resignation over #MeToo allegations
The allegations of 'Me Too' have returned to haunt the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday saying that it is a "betrayal" and demanded that he be removed from the post. Read more
Why Karnataka's dip in Covid-19 cases could be a worry
The state’s Covid-19 numbers continued their descent - a trend which first set in eight weeks ago. In the last seven days, Karnataka registered 6,131 cases, which is 6.6% lower than the 6,571 cases recorded the week before. Read more
Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra in pornography case
A Mumbai Court has granted bail to Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography case. The bail has been granted on a surety of Rs 50,000. Read more
Petty-minded people trying to divide Punjab on race, caste, identities: Jakhar
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar hit out at attempts by the party leadership to work outa social engineering in the poll-bound state by appointing Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister, saying that "petty-minded small people occupying high positions are trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities". Read more
In Pics | Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Streaming platforms were triumphant at theEmmys, with Netflix and AppleTV+ sweeping majorawardsin drama, comedy and limited series as Television Academy voters acknowledged a profound shift in entertainment, from the channel-flipping days of traditional TV to the 21st-century mode of click-and-watch binge viewing. Here we take a look at all the award winners from the 2021 Emmy Awards: See pics
NRC published in August 2019 is final, rules Assam Foreigners' Tribunal
The National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31, 2019, is the "Final NRC", ruled a Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) in Assam, even as the Registrar General of India is yet to notify it. Read more
UP: Opposition absent amid Yogi's aggressive Hindutva
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already set the tone for a more communally charged Assembly polls five months from now than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "kabristans" getting priority over "shamshaans" speech in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections. Read more
How a 'false' positive Covid test shattered this Kerala cricketer's dream to play again
An alleged false positive Covid-19 report hampered the dream of a 31-year-old Kerala cricketer to return to the field after a break of nearly five years due to a major injury. Read more
India administers lowest number of Covid-19 tests in a month
India conducted the lowest number of daily Covid-19 tests since mid-August on Sunday, but the health ministry urged local governments not to let their guard down during the September to November festival season. Read more
Been busy attending to guests: Sonu Sood after I-T raids
Days after the Income Tax Department unearthed a tax evasion and irregularities to the tune of Rs 250 crore, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood on Monday said that every rupee in his books is safe and ready to be utilised for a good cause. Read more