DH Evening Brief: September 21, 2021

Fire in Bengaluru apartment kills at least two; others suspected trapped
An accidental fire broke out in an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli on Tuesday evening claiming the lives of at least two persons, while few others are suspected to be trapped inside the building. Fire, emergency department officials and the police are trying to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped. Read more
Karnataka government considering law against religious conversion: Home Minister Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering a law to regulate religious conversions after a BJP legislator said his mother had become a Christian due to inducements. Read more
Adani takes on Ambani with Rs 1.47 lakh crore renewable energy investment
Unveiling his infrastructure conglomerate's green vision, billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his group will invest $20 billion (Rs1.47 lakh crore)over the next 10 years in renewable energy generation and component manufacturing and will produce the world's cheapest green electron. Read more
Two pilots killed after Army helicopter crash lands in J&K's Udhampur
Two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said. Read more
Pics: 2 months after arrest, Raj Kundra walks out of jail in pornography case
Businessman Raj Kundra walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on September 21, a day after a magistrate court granted bail in the case of a pornographic film in which he was arrested two months ago. See pics
Will fight against Talibanisation of Bengal: New BJP chief
Newly-appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday vowed to fight against the "Talibanisation of the state" and asserted that the party would rectify its mistakes and emerge victorious in days to come. Read more
A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding
Kerala's Thrissur district witnessed a marriage of a different sort on Monday. Both bride Jaanvi and bridegroom Acid are Beagles. The marriage was solemnised at a heritage resort at Punnayurkulam on the outskirts of the district and was attended by various other dogs. Read more
Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments on Tuesday, naming two veteran battlefield commanders from the movement's southern heartlands as deputies in important ministries. Read more
Canada's Trudeau ekes out narrow win in Covid-dominated election
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic. Read more
Spy story: The ‘Army officer’ who took ISI for a ride
A man from Rajasthan, who donned Indian Army uniform to impress women on social media, found himself in real-world intrigue when his fake online persona saw him recruited by a foreign spy agency which sent him on espionage missions. Read more
Bankers trade work-life balance for huge fees in India IPO mania
India’s investment bankers are set for their most rewarding year as local initial public offerings head for an all-time high despite the devastation brought about by a deadly Covid-19 wave. Read more
Fire in Bengaluru apartment kills at least two; others suspected trapped
An accidental fire broke out in an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli on Tuesday evening claiming the lives of at least two persons, while few others are suspected to be trapped inside the building. Fire, emergency department officials and the police are trying to bring the fire under control and rescue those trapped. Read more
Karnataka government considering law against religious conversion: Home Minister Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering a law to regulate religious conversions after a BJP legislator said his mother had become a Christian due to inducements. Read more
Adani takes on Ambani with Rs 1.47 lakh crore renewable energy investment
Unveiling his infrastructure conglomerate's green vision, billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his group will invest $20 billion (Rs1.47 lakh crore)over the next 10 years in renewable energy generation and component manufacturing and will produce the world's cheapest green electron. Read more
Two pilots killed after Army helicopter crash lands in J&K's Udhampur
Two pilots were killed when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said. Read more
Pics: 2 months after arrest, Raj Kundra walks out of jail in pornography case
Businessman Raj Kundra walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on September 21, a day after a magistrate court granted bail in the case of a pornographic film in which he was arrested two months ago. See pics
Will fight against Talibanisation of Bengal: New BJP chief
Newly-appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday vowed to fight against the "Talibanisation of the state" and asserted that the party would rectify its mistakes and emerge victorious in days to come. Read more
A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding
Kerala's Thrissur district witnessed a marriage of a different sort on Monday. Both bride Jaanvi and bridegroom Acid are Beagles. The marriage was solemnised at a heritage resort at Punnayurkulam on the outskirts of the district and was attended by various other dogs. Read more
Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments on Tuesday, naming two veteran battlefield commanders from the movement's southern heartlands as deputies in important ministries. Read more
Canada's Trudeau ekes out narrow win in Covid-dominated election
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday but failed to secure a majority in parliament, after alienating some voters by calling a snap vote two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic. Read more
Spy story: The ‘Army officer’ who took ISI for a ride
A man from Rajasthan, who donned Indian Army uniform to impress women on social media, found himself in real-world intrigue when his fake online persona saw him recruited by a foreign spy agency which sent him on espionage missions. Read more
Bankers trade work-life balance for huge fees in India IPO mania
India’s investment bankers are set for their most rewarding year as local initial public offerings head for an all-time high despite the devastation brought about by a deadly Covid-19 wave. Read more