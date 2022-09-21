DH Evening Brief: Putin orders partial Russian mobilisation; SC raps Centre for being 'silent' on hate speech on TV
DH Evening Brief: Putin orders partial Russian mobilisation; SC raps Centre for being 'silent' on hate speech on TV
updated: Sep 21 2022, 20:27 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Putin orders partial Russian mobilisation, warns West over nuclear blackmail
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. Read more
Why were you mute spectator to hate speech on TV channels, Supreme Court asks Centre
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government as to why it was standing as a "mute spectator" to hate speeches while also expressing displeasure over mainstream television channels for running such shows and programmes. Read more
Gehlot meets Sonia, says will contest Cong prez polls if Rahul doesn’t
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday made it clear that he will contest the Congress presidential polls if Rahul Gandhi remains adamant in not entering the fray. Read more
Raju Srivastava: Lesser known facts about the Comedy King (In Pics)
Popular comedian-actorRajuSrivastava passed away after battling for life for weeks at AIIMS in Delhi, his family confirmed. He was 58. He was critical and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 43 days after suffering a heart attack on August 10. While the entire nation mourns the loss, here we list some of the lesser-known facts about the 'King of Comedy'. See pics
'Modi good, Shah bad': Didi's move shows survival instinct
More than two decades ago, Mamata Banerjee launched her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and started her journey holding the hand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At the time, for her, '(Atal Bihari) Vajpayee' was good and '(Lal Krishna) Advani' bad. The main factor behind such a narrative was Advani's association with the militant Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Read more
'Historical landmark': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating on Google map with mock reviews
Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, often remains in news for its poor road infrastructure and the potholes till date have claimed many lives in the city too. While the issue has been raised by theresidents several times, netizens recently resorted to a creative way to mock the authorities. Read more
After 'PayCM' jibe, Karnataka BJP asks Cong to create QR code to fund Yatra
Afterposters with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photoand 'PayCM' signs were seen across Bengaluru, the saffron party hit back at the Congress asking them to post a QR code with Rahul Gandhi's photo to "beg" for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The jibe from the saffron party was in reference to someCongress workers threateninga vegetable seller in Kollam a few days ago over donations for the party. Read more
300 Wipro staff found working with rivals at same time
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday said the company had found its 300 employees worked with one of its competitors at the same time, and added that action was taken in such cases by terminating their services. Read more
Centre to offer more incentives for local chip, display manufacturing
The Centre on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities to cover 50 per centof project costs and said it will remove a ceiling for maximum permitted investment for display manufacturing as it moves to boost local production. Read more
Ratan Tata, former SC judge K T Thomas among PM CARES Fund's new trustees
Justice K T Thomas, former Supreme Court judge; former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata are among the new Trustees of the PM CARES Fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund as he chaired a meeting where it was discussed that the initiative has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, his office said on Wednesday. Read more
