DH Evening Brief: Gehlot ready to quit CM seat for Cong chief post; In 'largest-ever' NIA raids, 106 PFI activists held
updated: Sep 22 2022, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ashok Gehlot ready to quit CM seat for Congress chief post
Ashok Gehlot will not occupy the posts of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress president simultaneously. The development comes after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made it clear that the ‘one person, one post’ norm formulated at the Udaipur conclave is expected to be honoured. Read more
Over 100 PFI activists arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
Over 100 functionaries of Popular Front of India, including 20 from Karnataka, were arrested on Thursday following a multi-agency operation headed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) across 11 states for allegedly supporting terrorist activities in the country. Read more
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects Muslim plea seeking time, Hindu side demand carbon dating
A Varanasi court, on Thursday, rejected the Muslim side's plea for allowing 8 weeks' time before going ahead with the hearing in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case. Read more
All India Imam Organisation chief says Mohan Bhagwat is 'Rashtra Pita, Rashtra Rishi'
After meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation said that Mohan Bhagwat is 'Rashtra Pita (father of the nation) and a 'Rashtra Rishi' (sage of the nation). Read more
‘PayCM’ row: Karnataka government mulls policy measures to ring-fence constitutional officers
The ‘PayCM’ controversy made some noise in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday with Law Minister JC Madhuswamy stressing on the need for policy intervention to “put an end” to constitutional functionaries being mocked. Read more
Teen millionaires, glory of startups: Inside India's Hurun Rich List 2022
A staggering 1,103 individuals with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore made it to the 2022 edition of Hurun's India-specific rich list, who collectively accumulated a wealth of Rs 100 lakh crore. To present you with some context, this is higher than the GDP of Singapore, UAE and Saudi Arabia combined. Read more
In Pics | Non-Gandhi Congress presidents (Post 1947)
The race for Indian National Congress (INC) president post is heating up with leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari throwing their hat in the ring. While this isthe first election for the presidentpost in 22 years, itwill be not the first time that a non-Gandhi isappointed. See pics
Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final match of his career
RogerFedererwill team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his glittering career, Laver Cup organisers announced on Thursday. Read more
Calling, messaging apps may soon need licences in India
Over-the-top players like Whatsapp, Zoom and Google Duo which provide calling and messaging services may require licences to operate in the country, according to the draft telecommunication bill 2022. Read more
Supreme Court reserves order on pleas against Karnataka High Court's hijab ban order
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on wearing of hijabs at educational institutions of the state. Read more
What is the PFI? Why is it on the ED, NIA radar?
Nearly 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained or arrested in early morning raids on Thursday by multiple agencies led by the National Investigation Agency in 10 states for purportedly supporting terrorist activities in the country. Read more
