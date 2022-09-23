DH Evening Brief: Gehlot bats for loyalist to deny Pilot chance to be CM; PFI protest in Kerala turns violent
updated: Sep 23 2022, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Gehlot bats for loyalist in bid to deny Pilot chance to be CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants to drag the issue of finalising his successor to the MLAs even as Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have conveyed to him that Sachin Pilot is the best bet and he has the leadership’s backing. Read more
See pics: PFI protest in Kerala turns violent
The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala on Friday is witnessing widespread incidents of violence with many people suffering injuries. See pics
Nitish on Lalu's lap after backstabbing BJP: Amit Shah in Bihar
On his first visit to Bihar since CM Nitish Kumar broke away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah said Kumar backstabbed the BJP in a bid to become prime minister and joined hands with RJD and Congress. Read more
Bombay HC allows Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
The Bombay High Court on Friday granted permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on October 5. Read more
Congress puts up 'PayCM' posters at BJP's office near Bengaluru
The Congress in Karnataka intensified its campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by pasting the 'PayCM' posters at the BJP's Nelamangala office on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday. Read more
'Khalistan referendum': MEA asks Indians in Canada to be 'cautious'
TheMinistry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory toIndian nationals andstudentsin Canada as well as those travelling there toexercise due caution and remain vigilant. Read more
Adani's fortune deserves greater recognition
Gautam Adani’s rise to the number twospot in global wealth rankings, crafted chiefly from shares traded in the local market, deserves to be in the spotlight — as much as a poster child of Narendra Modi’s 'Make in India'self-reliance as an opportunity for some much-needed transparency about the tycoon’s investors. Read more
Watch: 'Jaage ho...': EAM Jaishankar narrates PM Modi’s personal attention to crisis
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated in a book discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in New York on September 22. While addressing the gathering, Dr Jaishankar narrated how Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his personal attention to the Afghanistan crisis in the wake of the worsening security situation due to the resurgence of the Taliban. Watch video
Supreme Court stays investigation against B S Yediyurappa in corruption case
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a stay on the investigation in an FIR lodged by Lokayukta police against former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case related to award of a BDA contract. Read more
Meta, Google put employees on 'notice periods' to find new role or leave
Facebook's parent company Meta and Google are reducing staff to cut costs amid the economic downturn, apparently putting some of them on traditional 30 to 60 days "lists" to find a new role within the company or leave. Read more
