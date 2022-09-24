DH Evening Brief: Resort receptionist killed for refusing sex; AAP asks Punjab Guv to mind 'Lakshman rekha'
updated: Sep 24 2022, 17:22 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Uttarakhand resort receptionist killed for refusing to have sex with guests, says friend
The Uttarakhand top cop on Saturday said that the 19-year-old receptionist, whose body was fished out from a canal on Saturday, was being pressured by the resort owner to provide "special services" to guests.
Part of me leaves with Federer, says emotional Nadal
Sitting courtside Rafa Nadal cried as his great rival, Roger Federer, bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup on Friday, later saying an important part of him was also leaving the men's Tour with the retirement of the Swiss.
Verify credentials of foreign employers: MEA advisory following fake job offers in Myanmar
India on Saturday advised its nationals looking for jobs abroad to verify the credentials of foreign employers and antecedents of recruiting agents in view of many Indians lured to Myanmar as part of a scam.
Shashi Tharoor gets nomination forms collected for Cong president poll
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday got the nomination forms for the AICC presidential poll collected from the party headquarters here, all but confirming an electoral face-off for the top party post with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
'PayCM' posters on Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai found in Dakshina Kannada
The game has been played forever. It is called by different names with different connotations in every culture. It is a simple game of tag; one person is named 'it' and, in some places, could be called 'police' if the rest of the group are all 'chors (thieves)' in hiding.
Madhya Pradesh BJP MP sends 'strong message' by cleaning school toilet with bare hands
Known for walking the talk when it comes to promoting 'Swachhta', BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Janardan Mishra was seen cleaning the toilet of a girls' school in his constituency with his bare hands in a now-viral video.
Governor houses in non-BJP states have become places for hatching conspiracies: AAP
The ruling AAP in Punjab on Saturday sharpened its attacked against Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging that he is acting at the behest of the BJP.
Meanwhile in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj asked him to be mindful of his limits and not to cross the "Lakshman rekha".
Ankita Bhandari case: BJP expels party leader after son's arrest
The BJP Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and his son from the party, a day after the leader's another son was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri.
Gurugram waterlogged after rain for third consecutive day, police issue advisory
Waterlogging on multiple stretches caused by intermittent rain for the third consecutive day led Gurugram Traffic Police to issue an advisory on Saturday about diversion and congestion.
