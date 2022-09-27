DH Evening Brief: SC allows EC to decide which faction is 'real' Shiv Sena; Suspense over Cong Prez poll continues
DH Evening Brief: SC allows EC to decide which faction is 'real' Shiv Sena; Suspense over Cong Prez poll continues
updated: Sep 27 2022, 19:01 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Uddhav vs Shinde: SC allows EC to decide which faction is 'real' Shiv Sena
After a day-long hearing, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stop the Election Commission from deciding the claim of Eknath Shinde group to be the "real" ShivSena. Read more
Suspense over Congress presidential candidate still on as doubts about Gehlot remains
Suspense over Congress presidential candidate supported by the Gandhi family heightened on Tuesday as party Treasurer Pawan Bansal took two sets of nomination papers for a “potential candidate”, amid conflicting versions about Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s prospects after the Jaipur rebellion. Read more
More than 200 alleged PFI activists held in raids across six states
More than 200 people allegedly linked with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained or arrested in raids across six states on Tuesday, the crackdown coming five days after similar pan India searches against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam. Read more
Russia's nuclear threat certainly not a bluff, warns Putin's ally
A top Russian security official has issued the sternest warning yet that Moscow has the right to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if under threat, saying that the West won't dare intervene. Read more
UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer
A tenth standard student, who hailed from a Dalit community, allegedly died after being thrashed by a teacher over a wrong answer in a class test in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. Read more
Dada Saheb Phalke Award to be conferred upon actor Asha Parekh this year
Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh, who was the highest paid actress of her times, was on Tuesday chosen for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for her contribution to Indian cinema. Read more
Historic moment: SC live streams Constitution Bench hearings
In a first, the Supreme Court on Tuesdaybegan live-streaming its Constitution bench proceedings. Read more
In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines
With the cost of living surging, free hot bread distribution for the poor has been introduced in Dubai, a rich Gulf emirate where millionaires rub shoulders with hard-working migrants. Read more
Watch: 'Ghost video' in Varanasi creates panic, police register case
The video of a white-clad 'ghost' walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral, creating a panic among the local residents. Watch video
