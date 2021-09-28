DH Evening Brief: September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President
Sidhu, who was appointed as Punjab Congress president on July 18 after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi threw their weight behind the former cricketer against then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi about his decision and posted the letter on his Twitter handle. Read more
'Not a stable man': Amarinder hits back as Sidhu quits
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as Punjab Congress chief earlier today, saying "I told you so". Read more
Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru
A day after the building collapse in Lakksandra of South Bengaluru, yet another three-storied building, located a few meters away from that building, collapsed on Tuesday morning. Read more
Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar join Congress
JNU Student Union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and young Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani have joined Congress. Read more
Pak terrorist captured by Army along LoC in Kashmir
A 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Pakistan was captured by the army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district while seven militants were killed in a nine-day operation in the same area. Read more
'Households in southern states most indebted in India'
Household indebtedness is higher in the southern states as compared to the other parts of the country, a report said on Tuesday. Citing the All India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS) data from 2013-2019, domestic agency India Ratings said household indebtedness both in rural and urban areas was higher in southern states than rest of India. Read more
Cannot infringe on right to life of other citizens under guise of employment: SC on firecrackers ban
The Supreme Court Tuesday said it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens under the guise of employment while considering ban on firecrackers. Read more
Govt looks to announce winning bid for Air India next month
The Central government has proposedto wrap up the divestment of Air India by the middle of next month with the announcement of a winning bid for the national carrier. Read more
Bhabanipur bypolls on Sept 30 as Calcutta High Court rejects plea to stay
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30. Read more
Kanhaiya, Mevani to join Cong; BJP sings 'tukde tukde'
Hours before former JNU student Union President and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and young Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani are to join Congress, BJP on Tuesday revived the 'tukde tukde' attack on the main Opposition party saying "joining hands with 'Breaking India' forces is now Congress’s raison d'être." Read more.
DCGI allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11-year-olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial
India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its Covid-19 vaccine trial. Read more
Railway projects in Andhra Pradesh derail as state govt fails to meet its share of cost
The cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh government has expressed unwillingness to honour the cost-sharing agreement with the Indian Railways, leading to the derailment of several major rail projects in the state. Read more
16:24
‘Covid-19 settling down as an endemic, third wave unlikely’
One of India’s foremost virologists, T Jacob John, a former professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore, shares his views on the third wave, whether booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines are needed, and should the gap between the two doses be shortened. Read more
Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President
Sidhu, who was appointed as Punjab Congress president on July 18 after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi threw their weight behind the former cricketer against then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi about his decision and posted the letter on his Twitter handle. Read more
'Not a stable man': Amarinder hits back as Sidhu quits
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as Punjab Congress chief earlier today, saying "I told you so". Read more
Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru
A day after the building collapse in Lakksandra of South Bengaluru, yet another three-storied building, located a few meters away from that building, collapsed on Tuesday morning. Read more
Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar join Congress
JNU Student Union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and young Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani have joined Congress. Read more
Pak terrorist captured by Army along LoC in Kashmir
A 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Pakistan was captured by the army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district while seven militants were killed in a nine-day operation in the same area. Read more
'Households in southern states most indebted in India'
Household indebtedness is higher in the southern states as compared to the other parts of the country, a report said on Tuesday. Citing the All India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS) data from 2013-2019, domestic agency India Ratings said household indebtedness both in rural and urban areas was higher in southern states than rest of India. Read more
Cannot infringe on right to life of other citizens under guise of employment: SC on firecrackers ban
The Supreme Court Tuesday said it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens under the guise of employment while considering ban on firecrackers. Read more
Govt looks to announce winning bid for Air India next month
The Central government has proposedto wrap up the divestment of Air India by the middle of next month with the announcement of a winning bid for the national carrier. Read more
Bhabanipur bypolls on Sept 30 as Calcutta High Court rejects plea to stay
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30. Read more
Kanhaiya, Mevani to join Cong; BJP sings 'tukde tukde'
Hours before former JNU student Union President and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and young Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani are to join Congress, BJP on Tuesday revived the 'tukde tukde' attack on the main Opposition party saying "joining hands with 'Breaking India' forces is now Congress’s raison d'être." Read more.
DCGI allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11-year-olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial
India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India to enroll children between seven and 11 years of age for its Covid-19 vaccine trial. Read more
Railway projects in Andhra Pradesh derail as state govt fails to meet its share of cost
The cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh government has expressed unwillingness to honour the cost-sharing agreement with the Indian Railways, leading to the derailment of several major rail projects in the state. Read more
‘Covid-19 settling down as an endemic, third wave unlikely’
One of India’s foremost virologists, T Jacob John, a former professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore, shares his views on the third wave, whether booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines are needed, and should the gap between the two doses be shortened. Read more