DH Evening Brief: Centre bans PFI for 5 years; DA for central government staff hiked by 4%
updated: Sep 28 2022, 18:17 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Centre declares PFI 'unlawful', bans it for five years
After years of investigations and demands from BJP-ruled states, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday banned Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight affiliates for five years, charging them with being involved in "severalcriminal and terror cases" and having links with the terror outfits like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).
Dearness Allowance for central government staff hiked by 4%
Ahead of the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the hike of dearness allowance and dearness relief to central government employees at the rate of 4 per cent each. This will benefit 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
Centre has declared PFI 'unlawful': What does that mean?
The Centre on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India and its affiliates, charging the organisation with involvement in violent incidents and for links with terror groups like the Islamic State. The organisation and several of its associates werebanned for five years following a series of multi-agency raids led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against its leaders in 15 states, including Karnataka and Kerala.
Bajrang Dal workers assault Muslim youths trying to enter 'garba' venues in Ahmedabad
Bajrang Dal workers late Tuesday night thrashed several youths from a particular religion reportedly for trying to enter a 'garba' venue in Ahmedabad. Videos being circulated on social media show some youths being questioned about their religious identities and beaten up by the saffron brigade.
Taj Mahal most visited ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists in 2021-22: Report
The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO world heritage site, was among the 10 most popular centrally-protected ticketed monuments for domestic visitors in 2021-22, according to a new report released by the Union Ministry of Tourism.
Iranian riot police deployed in Tehran's main squares on Wednesday to confront people chanting "death to the dictator" as nationwide protests over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody piled pressure on authorities.
Modi dedicates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to people, calls late singer ‘disciple of Lord Ram’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually addressed the function organised for the dedication, called the late Lata Mangeshkar a disciple of Lord Ram, and said she was extremely happy when Ram Temple construction started in Ayodhya.
Govt extends free ration scheme for poor by 3 months
Benefitting over 80 crore poor in the country, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the extension of the free ration distribution scheme for 3 months to December 2022.
Read more
Kerala on high alert after PFI ban
Kerala, being a stronghold of the Popular Front of India, is on a high alert with the Centre deciding to ban the outfit.
Already around 2,000 workers of PFI were held by the police over the last few days in connection with the recent hartal and many were kept in preventive detention.
Read more
Iran's nationwide protests pile pressure on state
Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings
India batter Suryakumar Yadav jumped a place to reach a career-best-equalling second position in the latest ICC men's T20I Player rankings issued on Wednesday.
Read more
