DH Evening Brief: September 29, 2021

'We are G-23, not Ji-huzoor 23': Kapil Sibal slams Congress leadership
The 'G-23' leaders in the Congress on Wednesday targeted the top leadership as the party plunged into a crisis in Punjab with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking a meeting of the Congress Working Committee and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal saying that nobody knows who takes decisions in the party as it does not have a president. Read more
Tutoring service Vedantu is India's newest unicorn after funding
Tutoring service Vedantu became India’s latest startup to reach a $1 billion (over Rs 7,400 crore) valuation after raising funds from investors betting on the country’s rapidly growing online education market. Read more
Cabinet approves listing of ECGC, capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore in the state-owned Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and its listing through an initial public offering. Read more
Sidhu remains defiant, CM Channi reminds him party is supreme
As Navjot Singh Sidhu remained defiant, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday reached out to the cricketer-turned-politician but with a subtle warning that the "party is supreme" while the central leadership made it known that it could bring in a fresh face at the helm at the earliest if there is no compromise. Read more
PM Modi makes a surprise visit to Central Vista project site; see pics
Hours after returning from the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise visit inspected the ongoing construction work of the new Parliament. See pics
Taliban approach India to resume commercial flights to Kabul
The Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written to Indian aviation regulator DGCA to resume commercial flights between the countries. Read more
Mehbooba Mufti claims she is 'locked up' in her house yet again
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been put under house arrest again as she had planned to visit Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more
Jewellers sell gold online for as little as Rs 100
Jewellers in India have started selling gold for a little over $1 online after the pandemic upended sales, forcing them to reassess traditional ways of doing business. Read more
Japan elects Fumio Kishida as next Prime Minister
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday anointed former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its next leader in a victory for the party's establishment that virtually ensures he will become prime minister within days. Read more
Girls' college in Bengaluru's Electronics City turns Covid cluster with 60 cases
A major cluster of Covid-19 cases has been discovered at a girls’ college near Electronics City, South Bengaluru.College and government officials said that out of 340 residential students, 60 had been found positive as of Tuesday. Read more
Last two IPL league games to be held at same time; 2 new IPL teams to be announced on October 25
The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 pm IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon. Read more
