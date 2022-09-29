DH Evening Brief: Gehlot out of Congress president race; Married or not, women entitled to safe abortion, says SC
DH Evening Brief: Gehlot out of Congress president race; Married or not, women entitled to safe abortion, says SC
updated: Sep 29 2022, 18:40 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Ashok Gehlot to not contest Congress presidential poll
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not fight the Congress presidential election,taking moral responsibility for the Jaipur rebellion. With this, the stage has been setfor a battle between Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor. Read more
All women, married or not, entitled to safe abortion: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday declared that all women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Read more
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event. Read more
Current account deficit widens to 2.8% of GDP in Q1 of FY23: RBI
India's current account deficit, a key indicator of the balance of payment position, widened to 2.8 per cent of GDP at $23.9 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly on account of a higher trade deficit. Read more
India a 'star' among emerging market economies with 7.3% growth in FY23: S&P
S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said rising rates and increased European energy insecurity are hitting growth in almost every country, but India with an estimated 7.3 per cent growth this fiscal, would be the 'star' among emerging market economies. Read more
Why RSS was banned three times in the past
A ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for purported links to terror activities has triggered retorts from political leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Siddaramaiah, who pointed fingers at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Read more
Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual and collective bliss
Have you ever thought about how there is this one question that keeps echoing in the back of our minds more than any other question? This question is, "What is the real purpose of life?" Though this question appears very simple, it is one of the most complex questions. Rather, it is the moot question of life. Since this question is the very purpose and meaning of life, many scholars, philosophies and religions have tried to answer it in their own way and understanding. Read more
Hurricane Ian hits Florida with catastrophic winds and rain; see pics
'Extremely dangerous' Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in southwestern Florida on September 29 with fierce winds, torrential downpours and raging surf that flooded oceanside communities. The powerful hurricane left over eight lakh people without power and in complete blackout. See photos here
