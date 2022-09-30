DH Evening Brief: Tharoor's manifesto shows distorted India map; RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps
DH Evening Brief: Tharoor's manifesto shows distorted India map; RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps
updated: Sep 30 2022, 17:51 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Goof-up in Shashi Tharoor's manifesto: India's map is shown distorted
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the party electiontriggered a row on Friday as it showed a distorted map of India. Read more
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to tame inflation
In a bid to tame inflation penetrating deep in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points. Read more
It's Tharoor vs Kharge in battle for top Congress post
The suspenseover key contenders forthe Congress president post ended on Friday afterLeader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed hisnomination, an hour after Shashi Tharoor filledthe same form. Read more
Karnataka HC orders Bommai govt to hold BBMP polls on or before Dec 31
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on or before December 31, 2022. Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar passed this order while allowing a batch of petitions challenging the reservation notification. Read more
Autorickshaw driver, who invited Kejriwal for dinner, turns out to be 'PM Modi's fan'
The auto driver from Ahmedabad who hosted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his home for dinner during his Gujarat visitturns out to be a BJP supporter. Read more
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Mohammed Siraj on Friday replaced injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for India's remaining two T20 International matches against the visiting South African team. Read more
Alice, world's first all-electric aircraft completes maiden flight; See pics
Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, successfully completed the maiden flight of its zero-emission Alice aircraft. This flight's eight-minute journey gave a glimpse of the future of travel and went down into history as it achieveda major milestone in electric aviation. See pics
Will 'magician' Ashok Gehlot survive his latest Houdini act?
The Congress' rejuvenation process has got stuck in a quagmire, at least for the present. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has opted out of the contest for the party's president, dragging his party into a mess of significant proportions. Read more
PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train. Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10:30 am. He then boarded the train for a ride between Gandhinagar and Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. Read more
It's official! India to host MotoGP for first time in 2023
India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organisers said on Friday, at the same track that once hosted Formula One. Read more
