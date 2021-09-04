DH Evening Brief: September 4, 2021

'Why only Bhabanipur': Bengal BJP furious over Election Commission's bypoll decision
The West Bengal BJP is furious with the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to announce a by-election to the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata where Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo plans Mamata Banerjee to contest. The State BJP leadership has questioned the neutrality of the EC, askingwhy it was only announced elections for Bhabanipur when bypolls are due in five constituencies. Read more
Wildlife on a glidepath to 'mass extinction': IUCN Red List chief
Nearly 30 per cent of the 138,374 species assessed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List are at risk of extinction, the global conservation body reported Saturday. Read more
Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat on Saturday claimed a historic gold medal in men's singles SL3 class while Manoj Sarkar bagged the bronze as India stamped their prowess at the Tokyo Paralympics here. Read more
Legal profession yet to welcome women into its fold: CJI Ramana
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday said the legal profession is yet to welcome women into its fold as majority of them struggle within the profession, very few find representation at the top and even when they do, they still continue to face significant challenges. Read more
India for early outcome of TRIPS waiver for Covid vaccines, diagnotics
India has pitched for an early outcome of the TRIPS waiver proposal for Covid-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), an official release said on Saturday. Read more
Five reasons video games should be more widely used in school
In an effort to curtail how much time young people spend playing video games, China has banned students from playing them during the school week and limits them to just one hour per day on Fridays, weekends and holidays. Read more
In Pics | Key figures in Afghan Taliban's new government
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the new government in Afghanistan, sources within the movement have said,as the Islamist militant group works to finalise its leadership team after sweeping to victory in a 20-year war. See pics
Secret funeral plans for Queen Elizabeth II leaked
Leaked documents have revealed for the first time on Friday the extent of the huge operation that will be launched in the hours and days after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies. Details of what will happen under the codename “Operation London Bridge” were leaked to US-headquartered news organisation ‘Politico’, which reports that officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as “D Day”. Read more
Muzaffarnagar 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to decide electoral equations in UP's 'Jatland'
Both the BJP and the opposition parties would be closely monitoring the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) sponsored 'Kisan Mahapacnahat' scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar districton Sunday in protest against the new farm laws as it could decide the electoral equations in the 'Jatland' in the state. Read more
Bengalureans hire coracle to cross craters-filled road, plant paddy saplings
Upset over the prolonged delay in repairing the craters, potholes-dotted Anjanapura Main Rod, off Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, citizens on Saturday morning hired a coracle to cross the road as a symbolic protest against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and BJP MLA from Bangalore South M Krishnappa. Read more
