DH Evening Brief: September 5, 2021

Karnataka may see seven-fold rise in Covid-19 in kids
A possible thirdwaveof the Covid-19 epidemic inKarnatakamay witness seven times more Covid-19 positive children compared to the kids infected during thesecondwave, Bangalore based scientists have alerted on the basis of a sophisticatedmodellingexercise. Read more
RSS distances itself from article targeting Infosys over I-T glitches
Two days after an 'Panchajanya', an RSS mouthpiece attacked Bengaluru-based Infosys overglitches in the Income Tax portal, the body has distanced itself from the comments. Read more
Will hang myself publicly if any corruption allegation is proved: Abhishek Banerjee
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said that he would get himself hanged if any central agency can bring to the fore his involvement in any illegal transaction. Read more
India coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate
India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated along with three of his close contacts including team's bowling coach Bharath Arun as a precautionary measure, the BCCI revealed on Sunday. Read more
Controversy erupts after Javed Akhtar likens RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal to Taliban
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar landed himself in a controversy after he said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) were similar to the Taliban. Read more
Nipah returns to haunt Covid-hit Kerala, kills minor
A 12-year-old died of Nipah virus infection at Kozhikode district in Kerala on Sunday.Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that all the contacts of the boy were traced and none have showed any symptoms so far. However high vigil is being maintained and a special team constituted for monitoring the situation. Read more
Citizens aged 75 & above to be exempted from filing ITR
The income tax department has notified declaration forms to be filed by senior citizens aged 75 years and above with the banks to get exemption from filing I-T return for fiscal year 2021-22. Read more
In Pics | From rescues to romance: Top moments at Tokyo's Paralympics
A secret evacuation from Kabul, a new British record and a post-race proposal -- there was no shortage of memorable moments at Tokyo's Paralympics, held after a year-long pandemic postponement. See pics
India's para-athletes soar high in best ever Paralympics
Inspirational, incredible and indomitable.India's paralympians managed to be all these and much more in an epoch-making campaign at the Tokyo Games where an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally -- the highest ever. Read more
Watch: Will climate change worsen India’s farming crisis?
With IPCC's report, only a few years are now left for course correction to tackle climate change. If not, India will be one of the worst-hit countries with erratic rainfall, heatwaves becoming the norm. Watch video
Dakshina Kannada surpasses Bangalore Urban in Covid deaths in August
Dakshina Kannada, which is witnessing an upward trend in daily cases following a spike in infections in Kerala, has recorded 130 fatalities in August, making it the district with highest number of deaths in the state for the said month. Read more
Purging Nehru from Indian history like skipping Ronaldo from football records: Chidambaram
Wiping out the name of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from Indian history is akin to skipping Cristiano Ronaldo from the history of football or the Wright brothers from the history of aviation, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. Read more
Karnataka may see seven-fold rise in Covid-19 in kids
A possible thirdwaveof the Covid-19 epidemic inKarnatakamay witness seven times more Covid-19 positive children compared to the kids infected during thesecondwave, Bangalore based scientists have alerted on the basis of a sophisticatedmodellingexercise. Read more
RSS distances itself from article targeting Infosys over I-T glitches
Two days after an 'Panchajanya', an RSS mouthpiece attacked Bengaluru-based Infosys overglitches in the Income Tax portal, the body has distanced itself from the comments. Read more
Will hang myself publicly if any corruption allegation is proved: Abhishek Banerjee
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said that he would get himself hanged if any central agency can bring to the fore his involvement in any illegal transaction. Read more
India coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate
India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated along with three of his close contacts including team's bowling coach Bharath Arun as a precautionary measure, the BCCI revealed on Sunday. Read more
Controversy erupts after Javed Akhtar likens RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal to Taliban
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar landed himself in a controversy after he said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) were similar to the Taliban. Read more
Nipah returns to haunt Covid-hit Kerala, kills minor
A 12-year-old died of Nipah virus infection at Kozhikode district in Kerala on Sunday.Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that all the contacts of the boy were traced and none have showed any symptoms so far. However high vigil is being maintained and a special team constituted for monitoring the situation. Read more
Citizens aged 75 & above to be exempted from filing ITR
The income tax department has notified declaration forms to be filed by senior citizens aged 75 years and above with the banks to get exemption from filing I-T return for fiscal year 2021-22. Read more
In Pics | From rescues to romance: Top moments at Tokyo's Paralympics
A secret evacuation from Kabul, a new British record and a post-race proposal -- there was no shortage of memorable moments at Tokyo's Paralympics, held after a year-long pandemic postponement. See pics
India's para-athletes soar high in best ever Paralympics
Inspirational, incredible and indomitable.India's paralympians managed to be all these and much more in an epoch-making campaign at the Tokyo Games where an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally -- the highest ever. Read more
Watch: Will climate change worsen India’s farming crisis?
With IPCC's report, only a few years are now left for course correction to tackle climate change. If not, India will be one of the worst-hit countries with erratic rainfall, heatwaves becoming the norm. Watch video
Dakshina Kannada surpasses Bangalore Urban in Covid deaths in August
Dakshina Kannada, which is witnessing an upward trend in daily cases following a spike in infections in Kerala, has recorded 130 fatalities in August, making it the district with highest number of deaths in the state for the said month. Read more
Purging Nehru from Indian history like skipping Ronaldo from football records: Chidambaram
Wiping out the name of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from Indian history is akin to skipping Cristiano Ronaldo from the history of football or the Wright brothers from the history of aviation, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Saturday. Read more