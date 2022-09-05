DH Evening Brief: Truss beats Sunak to be new UK PM; BJP steps up heat on AAP with 'sting video'
DH Evening Brief: Truss beats Sunak to be new UK PM; BJP steps up heat on AAP with 'sting video'
updated: Sep 05 2022, 18:18 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race to be new UK PM
UK foreign secretary LizTrussdefeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and will now go on to formally take charge as British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson’s successor.
BJP steps up heat on AAP with 'sting video' on excise policy
Stepping up its attack on the AAP, the BJP on Monday shared a "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.
Teach Uddhav Thackeray a lesson, Amit Shah tells Maharashtra BJP unit
Accusing Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray of betrayal, Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Monday told his party workers to teach the former Maharashtra chief minister a lesson in the forthcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
In Pics | Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, drowns after overnight rains
Heavy rains continued to batter Bengaluru after torrential rains pounded the city on Sunday night, in what may turn out to be a cloudburst on the wettest day on record for the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Citizens vented their ire across social media as apartments, major roads leading to offices were choc-a-bloc with traffic amidst waterlogging.
Wikipedia officials summoned after Arshdeep Singh's page showed 'Khalistani' links
TheMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives in India to seek an explanation on how Indian cricket team bowler Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect Khalistan association.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence vote in Assembly
Amid the ongoing political crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly. Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP, which has26 MLAs, walked out of the Assembly before the trustvote.
Rajasthan woman tortured after 'failing virginity test', panchayat asks her family to pay Rs 10 lakh
A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a "virginity test" by her in-laws who thrashed her after she "failed" it, and called a panchayat that asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh, police said Monday.
Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi promises loan waiver and free electricity to farmers, LPG cylinder at Rs 500
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers of Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.
Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race to be new UK PM
UK foreign secretary LizTrussdefeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and will now go on to formally take charge as British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson’s successor.
Read More
BJP steps up heat on AAP with 'sting video' on excise policy
Stepping up its attack on the AAP, the BJP on Monday shared a "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.
Read More
Teach Uddhav Thackeray a lesson, Amit Shah tells Maharashtra BJP unit
Accusing Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray of betrayal, Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah on Monday told his party workers to teach the former Maharashtra chief minister a lesson in the forthcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Read More
In Pics | Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, drowns after overnight rains
Heavy rains continued to batter Bengaluru after torrential rains pounded the city on Sunday night, in what may turn out to be a cloudburst on the wettest day on record for the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Citizens vented their ire across social media as apartments, major roads leading to offices were choc-a-bloc with traffic amidst waterlogging.
Read More
Arrest me, don't force officials to kill themselves: Manish Sisodia to BJP
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodiaon Monday claimed that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case.
Read More
Wikipedia officials summoned after Arshdeep Singh's page showed 'Khalistani' links
TheMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives in India to seek an explanation on how Indian cricket team bowler Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect Khalistan association.
Read More
Of mice and men, corruption and larger abuse of power
The calculation of political damage in each of the states and against each of these regional party leaders under agency investigations will have to wait for the next round of elections.
Read More
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence vote in Assembly
Amid the ongoing political crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly. Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP, which has26 MLAs, walked out of the Assembly before the trustvote.
Read More
Rajasthan woman tortured after 'failing virginity test', panchayat asks her family to pay Rs 10 lakh
A 24-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was allegedly forced to take a "virginity test" by her in-laws who thrashed her after she "failed" it, and called a panchayat that asked her family to pay Rs 10 lakh, police said Monday.
Read More
Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi promises loan waiver and free electricity to farmers, LPG cylinder at Rs 500
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers of Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.
Read More