DH Evening Brief: September 6, 2021

Rahul Gandhi 'political cuckoo' of Indian politics: BJP
With Rahul Gandhi attacking the government over the farmers' protest, the BJP on Monday dubbed him as a “political cuckoo of Indian politics” who, it alleged, does not want to work on the ground and uses the shoulders of others for his political agenda.
Congress infighting in Kerala: Opportunity in crisis
Post-1947, the Congress in Kerala followed a different political trajectory than the party at the national level. When leftists within the party had an influential say at the national level during the post-independence period, leaders known for their anti-leftism led the party in Kerala. Seven decades down the line, the Kerala unit of the Indian National Congress is treading a path which its national leadership is afraid to take.
The Taliban had barely completed their takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul when the local affiliate of the Islamic State group struck, sowing mayhem with a bloody airport attack. It was a symbolic strike for the jihadist organisation, highlighting its longevity and sparking concern in the West. More than 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen were killed in the August 26 attack on Kabul airport -- the deadliest violence against US forces in Afghanistan since 2011, shattering morale and complicating evacuation efforts.
72% say Indian Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective: Poll
A total of 72 per cent respondents of a survey think that Indian Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective However, 60 per cent of the respondents believe that Indian vaccines are at par with foreign Covid-19 vaccines. The survey 'Public Ki Awaaz Poll' was conducted by location-based social networking app "Public" to examine the extent of vaccine hesitancy. The poll garnered a total of 9,14,164 responses to find out the vaccine hesitancy.
Government not respecting our judgements: Supreme Court on delay in appointments to Tribunals
The Supreme Court on Monday said it was extremely upset with the way the Union government passed the Tribunal Reforms Act in disregard to its previous judgements, delaying the process of appointments over there. "The Centre appears to be hell-bent upon not respecting our judgements," a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, warning of contempt action if appointments were not made within a week.
Use local traditions to step up Covid vaccination drive: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong pitch for use of local traditions to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive, citing the experience of a Himachali village where a local deity was invoked to overcome vaccine hesitancy.
WhatsApp testing new chat bubble design on messenger app
WhatsApp has a massive two billion user-base, but it can't sit back as rivals have also intensified the competition. Arch-rival Telegram, which reached one billion subscribers milestone, recently introduced new features including the support for unlimited video calls and live streaming.
Teaching school children during Covid-19, educators recount pandemic experiences
With the Covid-19 pandemic majorly disrupting the education sector, school teachers say that it had turned them into students too as they learnt to adapt to the new normal. Vijayta Saraswat, who teaches at Noida school said the pandemic had "ushered in a new era in the education system" for teachers as they learnt several new computer applications and software, which they had not been comfortable with earlier. Ruchi Singh, a maths teacher at a top Noida school said, "When we were young, there were no such technologies. Thanks to the school management and children as they taught us too. It was a great experience for us and we are in the learning process right now.”
Islamic State menace rebounds in Afghanistan
'Alchemist' Kerala auto a hit after Coelho shares picture
After a book shop in Kerala and a Malayalam movie, it is now a Kerala autorickshaw that caught the attention of renowned Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho.
