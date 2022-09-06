DH Evening Brief: BJP & Cong play blame game as Bengaluru infra collapses; India's first nasal Covid vaccine gets DCGI approval

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years. Read more
ED searches multiple locations in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at around 40 locations spread across Delhi and some states as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said. Read more
Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village
An operation was launched in Odisha's Puri district after poisonous ants infested a village, forcing some people to flee, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Neither claimant nor desirous for PM's post, time for united Opposition: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said he is neither a claimant for the prime minister's post nor desirous of it, his assertion coming amid speculation that his visit to the capital is to claim leadership of the Opposition parties. Read more
'Secular' is appropriate, but shouldn't 'socialist' give way to 'welfare'?
We all avoid opening a Pandora's Box lest the emotional curses are released. But our Supreme Court has risked it by deciding to hear on September 23 a petition seeking the removal of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Read more
Tractor, boat ride to office as rains drown Bengaluru; See Pics
These pictures narrate the grim situation of rain-battered Bengaluru as torrential downpourcontinues in India's Silicon Valley. The situation continuesto remain the same, with streets waterlogged, and houses and vehicles partially inundated as some areas in Bengaluru received 150 per cent more rains than the normal level between September 1 and 5. See pics
Yatra can achieve both 'Bharat Jodo' and 'Congress jodo': Shashi Tharoor
The Congress' ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir can also achieve the objective of "Congress jodo" and help in its revival, senior leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday amidst churning in the party triggered by dissent and exits. Read more
'Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner,' says PM Modi as both countries exchange MOUs
India and Bangladesh exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Read more
Cricketer Suresh Raina announces retirement from all formats
Former India batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, a move that makes him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues. Read more
BJP & Congress play blame game as Bengaluru infrastructure collapses amid floods
A blame game between the ruling BJP and Congress has begun in Karnataka over the recent collapse of infrastructure in Bengaluru owing to floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Read more
