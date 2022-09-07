DH Evening Brief: I-T raids over tax evasion in donations to political parties; Centre to tighten rules for reviews on social media

    I-T Department raids multiple locations over tax evasion in donations to political parties

    The Income Tax Department on Wednesday launched raids in multiple states as part of a tax evasion probe against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding, official sources said.

    Centre to target fake, paid reviews on social media with new regulations

    The Centre will tighten rules to root out fake or paid reviews for products from cars to smartphones on e-commerce websites and social media, responding to a growing consumer outcry.

    Bengaluru rains: HC orders BBMP to set up residents' grievance cell

    The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains and flood situation in several areas here. The direction mandates setting up of a cell in each ward of Bengaluru.

    Karnataka HC directs special court to hear corruption case against Yediyurappa afresh

    The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restored a private complaint against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa and his family members, accusing them of 'taking bribe' for awarding government contracts. Read more

    'Entire Bengaluru is not drowning': Netizens share photos of dry parts of city

    Over the last few days, all eyes are on Bengaluru as grim visuals from India’s Silicon Valley going underwater after heavy rainfall surfaced online. Ever since then a discussion is going on the internet about whether or not the situation has been 'overblown'. Here are some responses from the netizens that are contrary to Bengaluru ‘drowning’ as they post dry and clean pictures from the city. See pics

    'Bharat Jodo' aimed at bolstering ground-level groups

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will meet local civil society representatives every day during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', an exercise the party believes would reap benefits in strengthening its presence in areas where it lacks ground level infrastructure ahead of 2024 elections.

    India, Russia share special partnership: PM Modi

    India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects and there is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

    Rural Indians rush to study abroad as prospects dim at home

    With many countries now lifting Covid restrictions, the number of Indian students heading to places like the United States, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland and New Zealand was almost one million in early 2022, roughly doubling from pre-pandemic levels, according to government and industry estimates.

    Easier to face challenges if Rahul is Cong head: Gehlot

    Hours before the Bharat Jodo Yatra's launch, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday once again pitched for Rahul Gandhi as Congress president, saying it will be easier to "face challenges" if he takes over as the party head.

    Vladimir Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to countries that cap prices

    Russia will stop delivering oil and gas supplies to countries that introduce price caps, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

