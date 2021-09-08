DH Evening Brief: September 8, 2021

Women now allowed to join NDA, Centre tells Supreme Court
The Union government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to allow the induction of women into the armed forces through the National Defence Academy (NDA). Read more
Ferry with nearly 120 passengers drowns in Assam, several missing
A ferry carrying nearly 120 passengers from Majuli island drowned in the Brahmaputra river after being hit by another boat in eastern Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said nearly 120 passengers had boarded the ferry at 1.30 pm at Kamalabarighat in Majuli for Nematighat in Jorhat town situated on the other bank of the Brahmaputra. Several vehicles were also there on the ferry. Read more(Developing story)
India's criticism of Infosys, Tata worries businesses
A public diatribe against two Indian business giants by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's officials and his ideological allies has unnerved the business community, several industry executives told Reuters. Read more
Centre approves Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for textiles
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. Read more
Centre may let foreign investors buy up to 20% in LIC IPO
The Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to a total of 20 per cent in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government source said on Wednesday, as it presses ahead with a stake sale. Read more
At least 14 members of Taliban's government, including acting PM Akhund, on UNSC's terrorism blacklist
At least 14 members of the Taliban's hardline interim government in Kabul are on the UN Security Council's terrorism blacklist, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund and both his deputies, raising concern of the international community over the composition of the new Cabinet in Afghanistan. Read more
In Pics: Top 5 states that are leading Covid vaccination race
The total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,30,96,718 as India logs 37,875 fresh cases today. Meanwhile, states have ramped up Covid vaccination in the fear of a possible third wave. As India vaccinates one crore people a day, here are the top five states that are on the top of it. See pics
Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal for 2021-22 crop year
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and for mustard seed by Rs 400 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the current crop year. Read more
Antilia bomb scare case: Motive was to extort money from Ambanis, says NIA in charge sheet
The motive behind planting explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio near the Mumbai residence of India’s top businessman and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was part of a sinister design to extort money from the business family. Read more
Karnataka plans digital survey option for citizens
TheKarnataka governmentisconsidering a plan to allow citizensto draw their own boundaries inside properties, a reform that has the potential to keepofficialsaway from private lands as well as clear the huge backlog of applications for survey work. Read more
Women now allowed to join NDA, Centre tells Supreme Court
The Union government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to allow the induction of women into the armed forces through the National Defence Academy (NDA). Read more
Ferry with nearly 120 passengers drowns in Assam, several missing
A ferry carrying nearly 120 passengers from Majuli island drowned in the Brahmaputra river after being hit by another boat in eastern Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said nearly 120 passengers had boarded the ferry at 1.30 pm at Kamalabarighat in Majuli for Nematighat in Jorhat town situated on the other bank of the Brahmaputra. Several vehicles were also there on the ferry. Read more(Developing story)
India's criticism of Infosys, Tata worries businesses
A public diatribe against two Indian business giants by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's officials and his ideological allies has unnerved the business community, several industry executives told Reuters. Read more
Centre approves Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for textiles
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. Read more
Centre may let foreign investors buy up to 20% in LIC IPO
The Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to a total of 20 per cent in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government source said on Wednesday, as it presses ahead with a stake sale. Read more
At least 14 members of Taliban's government, including acting PM Akhund, on UNSC's terrorism blacklist
At least 14 members of the Taliban's hardline interim government in Kabul are on the UN Security Council's terrorism blacklist, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund and both his deputies, raising concern of the international community over the composition of the new Cabinet in Afghanistan. Read more
In Pics: Top 5 states that are leading Covid vaccination race
The total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,30,96,718 as India logs 37,875 fresh cases today. Meanwhile, states have ramped up Covid vaccination in the fear of a possible third wave. As India vaccinates one crore people a day, here are the top five states that are on the top of it. See pics
Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal for 2021-22 crop year
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and for mustard seed by Rs 400 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the current crop year. Read more
Antilia bomb scare case: Motive was to extort money from Ambanis, says NIA in charge sheet
The motive behind planting explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio near the Mumbai residence of India’s top businessman and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was part of a sinister design to extort money from the business family. Read more
Karnataka plans digital survey option for citizens
TheKarnataka governmentisconsidering a plan to allow citizensto draw their own boundaries inside properties, a reform that has the potential to keepofficialsaway from private lands as well as clear the huge backlog of applications for survey work. Read more