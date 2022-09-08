DH Evening Brief: Indian, Chinese troops start disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs; Mamata fumes over Netaji event invite
DH Evening Brief: Indian, Chinese troops start disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs; Mamata fumes over Netaji event invite
updated: Sep 08 2022, 18:37 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Indian, Chinese troops start disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs
Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh on Thursday began disengaging in a coordinated and planned way, a joint statement said on Thursday. Read more
'Am I their bonded labour?' Mamata Banerjee fumes over Netaji event invite
West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed theBJP over an "improper" invite for the inauguration ofa statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Delhi on September 8. Read more
India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi's Make in India push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to boost domestic manufacturing of defense systems is leaving India vulnerable to persistent threats from China and Pakistan, according to officials with knowledge of the matter. Read more
Doctors concerned for UK Queen Elizabeth's health
Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Read more
Congress trying to defame 'brand Bengaluru' over floods, alleges Tejasvi Surya
The Bengaluru South BJP MP L S Tejasvi Surya on Thursday alleged that the Congress party and some vested interests are trying to defame ‘Brand Bengaluru’ over floods in some parts of the city. Read more
A major political row brokeout in Maharashtra after the grave of 1993 serial blasts convict Yakub Memon — who was hanged to death —was found to have been beautified.The grave is located in the Bada Kabrastan opposite Mumbai's Marine Lines station.Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has ordered a probe.
Prashant Kishor hits backs at Nitish Kumar with Modi photos, deletes tweet later
A day afterBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumarsuggested that his former colleague Prashant Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly, thepolitical strategist hit back with a set of photos, without comment. Read more
'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue (PICS)
Check out the pictures of the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will open to the public on September 8. The revamped Central Vista Avenue, which is part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, is complete. See pics
'Next time baat ko nation pe mat lena': Ex-Afghan cricket chief to Shoaib Akhtar after fans clash
Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar and ex-Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai were involved in a heated argument on social media after unruly scenes broke out between fans of both teams here on Wednesday. Read more
Apple iPhone 14 launch-effect: Older iPhones get price cut
Apple on Wednesday (September 7) launched the new line of iPhone 14 along with the iPhone 14 Pro series.Like the previous years, Apple cuts the prices of the older models by a significant margin compared to the launch price. Read more
