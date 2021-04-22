DH Morning Brief

No end in sight for Karnataka's oxygen crunch

India reported on Thursday 3,14,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere in the world raised new fears about the virus.

Hospitals across northern and western states including New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep Covid-19 patients alive.

More than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds, according to the Delhi government's online database and doctors advised patients to stay at home. READ MORE HERE

Oxygen on Mars? NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on the Red Planet February 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth. READ MORE HERE

Why big tech is under assault — Power

Big technology companies are still misdiagnosing why they have so many enemies.

Mark Zuckerberg this week told interviewers that people and institutions who are losing control in the world blame Facebook for the changes they’re seeing. Jeff Bezos last week countered critics of Amazon by doing back-of-the-envelope math to calculate his company’s value to shoppers, employees and businesses.

The sentiment behind these executives’ messages was, basically: If people don’t appreciate our companies’ contributions to the world, they’re wrong. READ MORE HERE

Cab fares hiked by 90% but drivers still don't earn much

Three weeks after the state government hiked the fares for cabs attached to online aggregators, drivers say their earnings haven't improved much.

On April 1, the Transport Department hiked the fares by 90% for cabs attached to Ola and Uber. The revision, due for more than a year, had come after a taxi driver distressed by low earnings reportedly killed himself at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Taxi drivers' associations had appealed to the government to consider the rising prices of petrol and diesel to introduce a model whereby they can share revenue with cab aggregators. The government, however, limited itself to the fare revision. READ MORE HERE