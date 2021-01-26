DH Radio | From the Newsroom: Farmer’s Republic Day rally turns violent; internet suspended in parts of Delhi

From the Newsroom: Farmer’s R-Day rally turns violent

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 26 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 19:59 ist
Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'tractor rally' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, farmer’s rally turns violent; internet suspended in parts of Delhi; Reserve Bank of India says it is open to exploring the possibility of a digital version of fiat currency and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation.

The day started just like any other Republic Day, the parade was observed and right after it, a farmers’ tractor rally was to commence in the national Capital. The farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws and many rounds of talks have failed to make any progress. Today, however, the farmer’s rally turned violent.

Let’s hear from our Special Correspondent from Delhi, Sagar Kulkarni, who is tracking the developments.

Internet was suspended in part of Delhi owing to the violence.

Elsewhere in the country too farmers took out tractor rallies and protested against the new laws. 

In other news,  Amid increasing popularity of virtual currencies in various parts of the world, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is open to exploring the possibility of a digital version of fiat currency.

Host of private digital currencies, virtual currencies and cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in recent years, though Indian authorities continue to remain sceptical about them.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, opening the way for formal consultations on how to overcome the political crisis, the president's office said.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

