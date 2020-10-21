DH Radio | The Lead: Mental health — The intricacies of suicide prevention

In today's episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we talk to Johnson, a counselor, and a social worker on how suicide cases are on the rise and how they can be prevented. He is co-founder and director of Aasra a 24/7 crisis intervention emotional support service for depressed and suicidal. The Centre has been at the forefront of suicide prevention services since 1998.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to the Lead. In today's episode, I am joined by Johnson Thomas. Johnson is a film, theatre, art and book critic, a counselor and social worker.

Hi Johnson and welcome to DH Radio. My first question to you is, we have been seeing a string of suicides from children appearing for Neet exams and celebrities. Are the cases on the rise?

Johnson Thomas: Yes, definitely. When you look at the newspapers, there is evidence that the cases are on the rise. Especially among students who are appearing for Neet and other competitive exams and celebrities who have been rendered without vocation in this pandemic situation. A lot more people are attempting and dying by suicide...

