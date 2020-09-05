DH Radio | The Lead: Teachers are on a mission to educate come Covid-19, floods or jungle roads

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, get to know the stories of teachers in the hinterlands of Karnataka who bear heavy rain, lack of public transport during the Covid-19 pandemic, and non-motorable jungle roads to discharge their duty, a duty to educate.

Dhanyata M Poovaiah: Hi, this is Dhanyata M Poovaiah and welcome to DH Radio.

Pavan Kumar : Hi, this is Pavan Kumar. Today we will talk about those who have nurtured us, shaped us, inspired us and have helped us to face the world.

Dhanyata: You guessed it right, yes. It’s about our teachers. To all the teachers out there: A very Happy teachers’ Day.

Pavan: Dhanyata, do you remember any memorable moments relating to any of your teachers?

Dhanyata: Yes, actually many. When I look back on my school and college days, I feel blessed to have been taught by some wonderful teachers. Actually, I studied Civil Engineering and I revered my Geotechnical Engineering teacher KV Manjunath sir.

Whenever I was the only student to have solved a problem, he would make the entire class clap for me and I would be on Cloud 9. There are many such instances. And what about you?

Pavan: I remember the days when my primary school teacher ‘Nalini miss’ used to teach me ABCD and the big fat hen rhyme, while I was sitting on her lap. And in my PG course at IIJNM, Ralf Framalino, stood rock solid behind me and encouraged to complete some interesting investigative stories.

Pavan: Those were the days. These are testing times for all of us and most importantly for teachers. Online classes, connectivity issues and what not.

Are you aware that teachers in a remote village are using technology to discharge their duty?

Dhanyata: Yes. In urban areas, the terms Wi-Fi, virtual classes are not a new thing. After this pandemic, these terms have become all the more common. However, in rural areas, the scene is quite different. Take, for example, Deria village. Do you know where it is?

Pavan: hmmm… Where is it?

Dhanyata: Yes, you are right. It’s a tribal hamlet in Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada.

Pavan: What about it?

Dhanyata: They say you find diamonds in the rarest of places. And it’s true.

There at sharp 4:30 in the evening, around a dozen children from the Kunbi community assemble at their makeshift classroom, waiting for their teacher to call them from Mysuru which is around 500km away, for their teacher conducts classes on phone.

Since mid-June, these children have been religiously attending the class, where they mainly learn English along with a little History, Geography, Science etc. When I spoke to Neha Derekar, a Class 9 student she tells me that what they are learning now will help them later once their schools reopen.

Pavan: These children are an inspiration.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

