DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons and their stories

Ahmed Shariff: Transgenders in our society are looked down upon. They are abused, abandoned and abhorred. But things are changing. Given a chance, they can conquer the world. Today, we will listen to two icons who broken the glass ceiling; in fact, they have shattered it.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and I am joined by the reigning Miss Transqueen India, Nithu R S. Nithu, How has life been like for you after winning the competition?

Nithu: In fact, life has become more challenging for me after winning the competition. Every day I got new takas and challenges in my life but I got many opportunities as a jury and showstopper. I have walked in Bangalore times fashion week, Mumbai times fashion week and runways in Delhi. In so many places I have been as a jury and as a performer. I got a very good platform after winning this pageant. I got respect from society and many awards. It's like a dream come true for me. Each and every day, every minute I celebrate this journey. Am happy the way I am. Be proud to be the way you are...

Ahmed: Hi, Priyanka. Welcome to DH Radio.

Priyanka: Hi.

Ahmed: What are the challenges that you face as a trans person?

Priyanka: The society's view towards the transgenders is changing. The community needs jobs and reservation. We need to see how many from the community are educated and can speak English. Many from the community dropout in Class 7 or 8. It will be great that based on their skills they get jobs.

Ahmed: Tell us about your journey. How you became a Radio jockey?

Priyanka: I never knew I would become a radio jockey. I was working in an NGO and I had been to a radio station for an interview. Then they decided to give me the opportunity to host programmes related to our community.

Ahmed: How was your journey?

Priyanka: It's a miracle. I learnt so many things, understood things improved the way I present myself. And I received praises and awards.

Ahmed: What about your motivation?

Priyanka: There was a thought in the society that Trangenders can also beg or take up sex work. Many transgenders are waiting for an opportunity. I received one and used it. I received good support and environment and that made me happy to work there.

Ahmed: How was your family's and friends' reaction when you told them that you are going to be a radio jockey?

Priyanka: They were happy. They have supported and encouraged me in my every step.

Ahmed: It's been 2 years since Article 377 was struck down, how has your life changed?

Priyanka: I am happy that we also have got freedom after years of struggle. It's been two years and yes, things are changing. People from our community are getting recognized and are getting opportunities.

Ahmed: How did you spend time during the pandemic?

Priyanka: Many from our community were affected since most are engaged in begging and sex work. At that time, we made many online programmes to create awareness about the community and helped many with ration kits.

Ahmed: What is your message to community members and people in general?

Priyanka: To my community members do come into the mainstream and for the society: Do give an opportunity to our community members.

