DH Sparks | A Hindu identity governed by social engineering

  • Jan 05 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 15:20 ist

This week's DH Sparks focuses on 'A Hindu identity governed by social engineering'.

Key elections are lined up in 2021, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu that will go to the polls with the BJP looking to make inroads there.

The BJP’s expansion plans hinge not only on the development agenda but also a form of social engineering of the electorate, which has been termed as a ‘United Spectrum of Hindu Votes’ (USHV).

Our dialogue with Tejasvi Surya will aim to get an understanding of his perspectives on the way forward for the BJP after its thumping 2019 Lok Sabha win, and how he views the USHV concept as a political roadmap.  

Date: January 8, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM
 

