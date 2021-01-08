DH Sparks | A Hindu identity governed by social engineering: Has the BJP hit upon a winning formula for elections?

Assembly elections in key states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc are lined up in 2021 where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make inroads.

The BJP’s expansion plans hinge not only on the development agenda, but also a form of social engineering of the electorate, which has been termed as a ‘United Spectrum of Hindu Votes’ (USHV).

In today's edition of DH Sparks, we'll discuss the topic of 'A Hindu identity governed by social engineering: Has the BJP hit upon a winning formula for elections?' Our discussion with MP Tejasvi Surya is aimed at getting an understanding of his perspectives on the way forward for the BJP, after its thumping 2019 Lok Sabha Elections win, and how he views the USHV concept as a political roadmap for the party.

Panellist: Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South & National President, BJYM

Session moderator: Bharath Joshi, Chief of Political Bureau, Deccan Herald