DH Sparks | Social media, not just fun & games anymore?

DH Sparks | Social media, not just fun and games anymore?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2020, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 18:47 ist

Our next edition of DH Sparks, slated for August 28, focuses on 'Social media: Not just fun and games anymore?'.

Remember a time when social media meant tacky photos, status updates and games like Farmville? In the past decade, social media's influence has grown tremendously, and not always in the right direction.

Today, it is a potent tool for agenda pushing and propaganda, available for the right (or wrong) person to take advantage of. This week we are talking about how social media is being used by professionals to mould public opinion and how this can either have a good effect or cause terrible damage.

Date: August 28, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM

You can register for the webinar by clicking on this link: bit.ly/DHsparks

Speakers:
1. Amber Sinha, Executive Director, The Centre for Internet and Society

2. Mishi Choudhary, Legal Director, Software Freedom Law Center

3. Pratik Sinha, Co-founder, Alt News This show will be moderated by Amber Sinha.

This show will be moderated by Amber Sinha.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

 