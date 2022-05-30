DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA government: The economic impact

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 30 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 07:45 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Opposition on Sunday targeted the Modi government over demonetisation citing an RBI report that spoke about the rise in the circulation of counterfeit notes in the country.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Demonetisation
Indian economy

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

DH Toon | 8 years of NDA govt: The economic impact

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler wins the batting race

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler wins the batting race

IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal wins the race

IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal wins the race

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

IPL displays largest cricket jersey, makes world record

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

 