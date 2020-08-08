DH toon: 8.64 lakh people register with Delhi govt's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal

Delhi Employment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday that 8.64 lakh job aspirants have registered with the government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' job portal which has set up a "new model of employment" in the national capital.
What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found