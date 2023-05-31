DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

Sajith Kumar
  • May 31 2023, 06:58 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a dig at the Modi government as it completed nine years, saying politics was divided while 'achche din' subsided and institutions were "captured" while society was "ruptured". "Nine years of Modi, media is 'Godi' and India is Modi. Fear and deception, no need for correction. Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided. Opposition is grounded, key leaders are hounded. Institutions captured, society ruptured," he said.

