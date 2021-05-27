DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 27 2021, 05:05 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 05:05 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

After two police teams descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, the Congress on Monday alleged that the "cowardly raid" on the microblogging site's offices by the Delhi Police "exposes lameduck attempts" to hide a "fraudulent toolkit" by BJP leaders.

