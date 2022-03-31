DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 06:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 06:01 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Museum of Prime Ministers at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is set to be inaugurated on April 14.

Speaking to the party’s MPs at an interaction on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the museum will honour all the previous PMs and their contributions.

