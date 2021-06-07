DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer

DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2021, 05:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 05:25 ist

New social media rules that came into effect last month require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer, monitoring of objectionable content, preparing monthly compliance reports and removal of objectionable.

Read more

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Toon
Twitter
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer

DH Toon | A task for Twitter's new grievance officer

US, Europe diverge on path forward in Covid pandemic

US, Europe diverge on path forward in Covid pandemic

Managing Covid-19 crisis in rural areas

Managing Covid-19 crisis in rural areas

This campaign vows to document every Covid-19 death

This campaign vows to document every Covid-19 death

8,000 PGs in Bengaluru shut shop amid pandemic

8,000 PGs in Bengaluru shut shop amid pandemic

Roger Federer out of French Open: Sports stars react

Roger Federer out of French Open: Sports stars react

Harry and Meghan: Timeline of the royal fairytale

Harry and Meghan: Timeline of the royal fairytale

 