DH Toon | A time travel of sorts

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Friday hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 with party president J P Nadda calling it "historic" and a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of the country's scientists.
India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the former Soviet Union.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Preventive platelet use for dengue of little help
S Korea reels from rains as floods, landslides kill 26
Number of Amarnath pilgrims crosses 2 lakh-mark
Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities