DH Toon | A time travel of sorts

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jul 16 2023, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 07:27 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Friday hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 with party president J P Nadda calling it "historic" and a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of the country's scientists.

India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

