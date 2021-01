A political war broke out over the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine with opposition targeting the Modi government on issues ranging from “premature” approval of the indigenously-developed Covaxin, to fears of impotency post-vaccination.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor accused the Modi government of “short-circuiting” the approval process for Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and cautioned against its use till full trials were over.

