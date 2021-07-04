DH Toon | AAAARGH! Crushed by the Government of India!

For the Modi government, the law is binding on the people (and meant to harass dissenters), but for itself, it is optional.

One wonders why the Modi government does not have money to pay ex gratia. After all, even if it were to pay Rs 4 lakh – as the court petition sought, in line with a 2015 government notification -- to the kin of each of the roughly four lakh people who have died of Covid so far (officially recognised figure, we all know the true number is far higher), it would amount to just Rs 16,000 crore.

Read more