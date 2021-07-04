DH Toon | AAAARGH! Crushed by the Government of India!

For the Modi government, the law is binding on the people (and meant to harass dissenters), but for itself, it is optional.
One wonders why the Modi government does not have money to pay ex gratia. After all, even if it were to pay Rs 4 lakh – as the court petition sought, in line with a 2015 government notification -- to the kin of each of the roughly four lakh people who have died of Covid so far (officially recognised figure, we all know the true number is far higher), it would amount to just Rs 16,000 crore.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM
Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived
Feeding poultry insects, this project solves crises
Zoo animals are getting experimental Covid vaccines
59% men feel work stress taking toll on personal lives
Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits!
Not an 'aam baat': This tree grows 121 types of mangoes
Sirisha Bandla second India-born woman to fly to space