DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 13 2022, 04:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 04:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The story of this edition of Assembly election is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – the Arvind Kejriwal-led party that has spread its wing beyond Delhi for the first time with a result in Punjab that catapults its national ambitions to a new height.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
Indian Politics

