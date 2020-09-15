DH Toon | Absent from Parliament, Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over GDP, Covid-19

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said its "well-planned fight" against coronavirus has allegedly put India in an "abyss" of GDP reduction of 24 per cent, 12 crore job losses, 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans and globally highest daily Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Read more

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked 'Atmanirbhar' Indians to save their own lives as the prime minister was busy with peacocks. "Modi government said become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-sufficient) which means save your life yourself because the PM is busy with peacocks," the former Congress chief tweeted in a clear reference to a recent video showing the prime minister feeding peacocks.

Read more