DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 21 2022, 05:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 05:57 ist

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia became the latest Opposition politician to face a central agency with the CBI on Friday conducting searches at his residence here in connection with a case related to Delhi Excise Policy, an action that immediately acquired political colour as AAP is spreading its wing in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
CBI
ED
raids

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

Central Hall of Parliament: The unsung tales

Central Hall of Parliament: The unsung tales

Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out

Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

 