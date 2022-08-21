DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia became the latest Opposition politician to face a central agency with the CBI on Friday conducting searches at his residence here in connection with a case related to Delhi Excise Policy, an action that immediately acquired political colour as AAP is spreading its wing in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
